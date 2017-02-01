New Mexico Gov: Nation needs thorough vetting process

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The nation’s only Latina governor says President Donald Trump’s temporary entry ban on seven Muslim-majority countries could have been rolled out more smoothly but that the nation needs to assess its vetting process.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez made the comments Wednesday during a stop in Albuquerque. She said there was confusion because Trump’s executive order affected those who already had visas.

Still, the Republican governor said she understands the president is trying to ensure the safety of Americans and others living the country.

She said the nation needs to make sure its vetting process allows people who are refugees to enter but that the process be thorough enough so that Americans have confidence that people intent on doing harm cannot use the system as a way into the country.