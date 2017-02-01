Man pleads guilty for fatal DWI crash, plans to sue Sandia Casino

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who killed his passenger in a drunk driving crash after being kicked out of Sandia Casino for causing a disturbance has pleaded guilty but the defense is also blaming the casino for sending him on his way to his car.

Anselmo Diaz pleaded guilty to an August 2015 drunk driving crash that killed his friend. Now Diaz’s defense says they’re filing a lawsuit against the casino for “forcing him to drive”.

Diaz’s attorney says his client arrived at Sandia Casino a “little intoxicated” and had some more drinks there. He says after causing a disturbance, security escorted him and his friends out and told them to leave.

His attorney says Diaz would not have left on his own and was too drunk to be able to make the decision to drive. The defense says it’s working to file suit against the casino for gross negligence saying Sandia Casino went against its own policy.

The state claims surveillance cameras captured Diaz drinking even more while walking to his car. Minutes later Diaz crashed into a pole on tramway while doing more than 90-miles an hour. His friend and passenger 23-year-old Andrew Rael, was killed.

Diaz also pleaded guilty Wednesday to a DWI the month before the crash which means the judge could label Diaz as a serious violent offender and add to his sentence.

Diaz faces up to six years for the vehicular homicide conviction plus 90 days for the prior DWI.