Local bakery gears up for Valentine’s Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and it’s never too early to get ready and one local bakery wants to help.

Q’s Cakes and Sweets Boutique offers just about any type of sweet a tooth could ask for.

Owner Queneesha Meyers and Special Events Coordinator Alicia Browning, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss sweet Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras treats along with their involvement in a local charity organization.

In gearing up for the day of love, Q’s Cakes are getting out the chocolate and strawberries to make their delicious chocolate strawberry love cake, edible chocolate shoes and of course candy apples.

For Mardi Gras they are offering desserts such as King Cakes, Chocolate covered Oreos, beignets, pralines, and bourbon bread pudding.

Sweets aren’t the only thing on the menu, Q Cakes also is giving back in a big way.

Meyers is now working with Distributing Dignity, an organization that helps homeless women with offering items such as bras and various feminine hygiene products. For those who donate, the bakery will enter you in a drawing to win a six-layer coconut cream cake, one of two Rude Boy Cookie gift certificates, or a spot in a cake decorating class. In addition, those who donate will receive a $5 gift certificate or a chance to win a $100 raffle from Sassy n’ Cute Boutique.

For more information on donating or ordering, visit their website.