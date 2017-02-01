Lobo women’s basketball swept by UNLV

van-tate By Published:
lobo-women-bovero

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last time the Lobos faced UNLV, Jaisa Nunn led the cherry and silver in scoring with 14 points. Wednesday night she could only watch, out for the season with a torn ACL. The Lobos fell to the Rebels 61-52. The Gonzalez twins of Dylan and Dakota had 13 points each for the Rebels in the win.

The Lobos started slow, shooting only 25 percent in the first half. They found themselves down 33-17 at halftime. Lobos Coach Mike Bradbury must have given a fiery speech at the break because his team came out to score 24 points in the third quarter. That was more than the Lobos scored the entire first half.

The scoring outburst allowed the Lobos to get within two points of the Rebels, but they could not finish. Cherise Beynon scored 20 points for the Lobos in the loss. Three Lobos scored in double figures. Richelle Van der Keilj had a double double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Mykeil Burleson had 11 points. The Lobos drop to 7-4 in Mountain West play. They are at San Jose State Saturday.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s