Lobo women’s basketball swept by UNLV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last time the Lobos faced UNLV, Jaisa Nunn led the cherry and silver in scoring with 14 points. Wednesday night she could only watch, out for the season with a torn ACL. The Lobos fell to the Rebels 61-52. The Gonzalez twins of Dylan and Dakota had 13 points each for the Rebels in the win.

The Lobos started slow, shooting only 25 percent in the first half. They found themselves down 33-17 at halftime. Lobos Coach Mike Bradbury must have given a fiery speech at the break because his team came out to score 24 points in the third quarter. That was more than the Lobos scored the entire first half.

The scoring outburst allowed the Lobos to get within two points of the Rebels, but they could not finish. Cherise Beynon scored 20 points for the Lobos in the loss. Three Lobos scored in double figures. Richelle Van der Keilj had a double double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Mykeil Burleson had 11 points. The Lobos drop to 7-4 in Mountain West play. They are at San Jose State Saturday.