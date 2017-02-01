Lobo football signs a class of 21

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bob Davie added size when he signed the latest class to his Lobo football program.

“You know that’s one thing as we keep building this program, size,” said Davie. “Size, really at every position–just bigger, stronger, thicker.”

The Lobos signed a total of 21 players Wednesday.

Thirteen of those new players are on the defensive side of the football with the Lobos helping themselves in the secondary. Nine of the recruits are mid-year transfers. Seven of those players will have three years to play with the Lobos.

The Lobos were able to redshirt 19 freshman last season and return over 40 lettermen from a team that went 9-4 and won a bowl game. Mix it all together and you have a happy coach Davie.

“Very talented, very specific needed to what we need,” said Davie. “You know we have some older guys to come in and supplement that 19 redshirted young class.”

Locally the Lobos landed Piedra Vista offensive lineman Dylan Weaver. Weaver originally committed to Texas Tech before changing to the Lobos. Former Cleveland High star Marcus Williams was a gray shirt for the Lobos last year and officially signed with the 2017 class.

The Lobos added a division one transfer with graduate transfer Coltin Gerhardt. The former Arizona State running back will have two years of eligibility with the Lobos.