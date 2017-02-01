Kristen’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Our afternoon highs will feel very similar to Tuesday’s temps as most of us top out in the 40s, 50s and 60s again (even 70s for those within the Southeast Plains). Those within the northeast corner of the state will be slightly cooler than earlier this week – expect highs in the 40s and low 50s. Sunshine will dominate as a ridge of high pressure steers the storm track well north of us.

THURSDAY: Biggest note in Thursday’s forecast will be the 5°-10° cool down expected over eastern NM… but even with a drop in the numbers, afternoon highs will still be mild in the 50s and 60s. The majority of the state can expect similar conditions to what we had midweek – sunny, quiet & unseasonably warm.

FRIDAY: Breezy to windy conditions will return to northern and northeast NM with a mix of sun and clouds filtering in over the state. Afternoon highs will top out near to just above average – another round of 50s, 60s and 70s expected.