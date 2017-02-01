John’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

The mild and dry weather will continue across New Mexico. The ridge of high pressure sitting over the desert southwest will start to slide south of the state Thursday, leading to a mild westerly flow. Temperatures remain above average Friday.

A storm system will pass well north of the state Saturday. We could see some spot snow as far south as the Colorado San Juans. It’s not out of the question the Northern Mountains could see a few flakes, but significant accumulating snowfall is not expected. Meanwhile, that storm system will help enhance the southwesterly flow for the rest of the state, leading to even warmer temperatures over the weekend.