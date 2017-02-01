Handle With Care program aims to help students dealing with trauma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools board members will discuss a new program geared at helping students dealing with trauma.

As part of the Handle With Care program, first responders would inform school nurses and counselors if a student is involved in a traumatic event, like domestic violence or a house fire, then keep a close eye on that student.

“It’s just really a soft touch and that we know that something happened. We don’t necessarily need to know what it is, but we are going to provide some awareness,” said Dr. Kristine Meurer, of Student, Family, & Community Support.

The board meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.