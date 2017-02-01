Feeling Fit: YogaRitas

Sydney Fontaine Forestal, YogaRita Guru and Tequila Barbie Q., from YogaRitas joined New Mexico Living to teach us some unconventional yoga moves being presented by their mascot.

There are quite a few new yoga trends, beer and yoga, goat yoga and theme dress-up yoga, but RitaYogas has left them all in the slop, with Pig Yoga.

Come out and enjoy the one-hour classes, held every Sunday at 10 and 11:30 am. The cost is a $5 donation and El Pinto provides $5 off food and drinks at the restaurant. The YogaRita Margarita are served at 11 a.m. This weekend, for the big game, dress in your favorite football gear.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living