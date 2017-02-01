Families sue caregiver, state over treatment of men with disabilities

Related Coverage Clovis caregiver arrested for allegedly hitting mentally disabled man



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 19-year-old has been sentenced after admitting he burned a man with a hot spoon — a man who he was supposed to be taking care of at a home for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Now that man’s family and others are suing and want to know why the state didn’t step in earlier.

Eastern New Mexico Rehabilitative Services for the Handicapped, also known as ENMRSH, is located in Clovis. It’s been around for more than 40 years. The non-profit is a home for adults with developmental disabilities.

According to its mission statement on the ENMRSH website, it prides itself as having a “team of highly trained direct support personnel, supervisors, program managers, and nurses that work together to support our adult clients in promoting independence, health, and safety.”

But local attorney Nancy Simmons said that’s not the care her two clients received last year. Simmons filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday representing two New Mexico families.

Last January, police were called to ENMRSH after a 55-year-old man had been burned by a hot spoon.

Terence Barela, who was 18-years old at the time, “confessed to having used a heated spoon to burn [the man] in an effort to force him to comply with instructions.”

That’s according to the lawsuit.

“They left him [Barela] in charge of three men, with no one else around,” Simmons said. “He hadn’t been trained. He didn’t understand my clients’ behavioral issues.”

Simmons alleges Barela had no formal training and zero experience in order to be working with individuals with developmental disabilities.

“They advertise themselves as providing very high level services,” she said. “The families of my clients thought that their loved ones would be safe.”

According to the lawsuit, police found that the 55-year-old man had, “Eighteen old and recent burns on his body including near his anus, on his inner thighs, and a small burn on the shaft of his penis.”

Simmons said a second man, also under the care of Barela, had similar burn marks around his body.

ENMRSH receives funding through the state. So, Simmons said the state’s health department should have known about the problems there, including several past lawsuits.

“So there’s a long history of problems and we’re alleging that the Department of Health should have taken action sooner,” Simmons said.

The state health department and the CEO of the ENMRSH, Damian Houfek, did not return calls for comment.

Barela is serving 18 months supervised probation for burning one of the patients.