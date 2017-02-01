EU, Mexico to speed up trade talks amid Trump fallout

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Mexico are to speed up talks on a new trade agreement as U.S. President Donald Tusk moves to renegotiate major international trade pacts.

EU and Mexico trade chiefs have agreed to hold negotiations on April 3-7 and June 26-29. They will also meet between rounds to push for further progress.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said in a statement Wednesday that “we are witnessing the worrying rise of protectionism around the world. Side by side, as like-minded partners, we must now stand up for the idea of global, open cooperation.”

Trade between the two more than doubled between 2005 and 2015 from 26 billion euros to 53 billion euros ($28 billion-$57 billion), but their current trade pact dates from 2000.