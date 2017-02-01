Community Calendar: Inaugural Sheriff’s Ball ‘Giving From The Heart’

Mickie Segotta from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department and Ryan Tafoya from the Ten-82, joined New Mexico Living to invite us out to a night of dancing at the Inaugural Sheriff’s Ball.

‘Giving from the Heart’ ball is Saturday, February 4th, honoring the outstanding sworn and civilian employees of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department. There will be a dinner and after party, and if your organization would like to purchase a table for this event, sponsorships are also available. All proceeds benefit the Ten-82 and The Boys and Girls Club of New Mexico.

