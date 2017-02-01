Commercial vacant building ordinance goes before planning and zoning committee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque City Councilors are still pushing for a proposed city ordinance on run-down vacant buildings. It’s been in the works for about a year.

Councilors Don Harris and Pat Davis proposed the Commercial Vacant Building Ordinance early last year. It tackles the unsightly buildings mostly in the east Central and two metropolitan redevelopment areas.

“Right now we have a lot of owners who really aren’t doing anything,” Councilor Harris said.

The business community criticized the bill. Since then, the bill has undergone changes. It now excludes historic buildings and there’s a 30-day grace period for violations.

The bill says if a building is vacant for 12 months and is not registered or maintained, the owner could face a penalty of $500 a day.

“Our first step is to work with people and come up with some sort of remediation plan if they have a really ugly building that’s really causing decline in the neighborhood, decline in the feeling of a neighborhood and the quality of life , recognize that we really need to have these property owners keep these building in better shape,” Councilor Harris explained.

The bill calls for a pilot program on enforcement.

The bill says the planning department would need to hire one dedicated staffer to look into vacant properties and start making contact with owners, they would update the city council after 18 months.

In a couple of weeks, the bill will go before the land use planning and zoning committee.

Councilor Harris says more changes and improvements are still needed.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, last month city councilors held off on the bill and expressed concerns saying it would cost around $900,000 a year to enforce.