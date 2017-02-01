City plans for cost of proposed intersection upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to plan for important city projects in Albuquerque will go before the Committee of the Whole, made up of city councilors, on Thursday night.

It includes the Albuquerque roads and intersections in most need of upgrades. The changes won’t come cheap.

As part of the 2017 General Obligation Bond Program, the city’s Municipal Development Department estimates it could use $33.8 million in bond money to fix up city streets.

More than $1 million of that is proposed for 12th Street and Menaul.

“12th and Menaul has been a longstanding project for the city,” said DMD Acting Director Melissa Lozoya.

The city’s already made some changes, but the 2017 bond money would be used to put a roundabout there.

“We anticipate construction will probably take place within the next couple of years,” Lozoya said.

As part of $2 million in bond money to reconstruct major streets, Wyoming and Menaul could get an upgrade.

For one thing, Lozoya said, it’s the only place in the city with traffic signals hanging on span-wire.

“Typically any other intersection around the city as you can see has the mast arms and the signal poles and the pedestrian countdown, and that’s what we want to install at that intersection,” she said.

Plus, because it’s such a heavily traveled intersection, the plan is to put concrete at the intersection.

“It will preserve the intersection and less maintenance will be required,” Lozoya said.

To handle all the traffic, the proposal would extend what is now a right-turn lane only southbound on Wyoming so that it continues through the intersection.

On top of the proposal for bond money, the City Council will look at Mayor Richard J. Berry’s 2017-2026 Decade Plan on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Decade Plan includes cost estimates for projects that could be far down the road, like widening Paseo del Norte from Golf Course to Universe and improving the intersection of Lomas and Louisiana.

“Those are projects that maybe come up because of development and the need for additional infrastructure because of population growth,” Lozoya said.

On top of roadwork, the proposed plan for bond money includes public safety, city parks and buildings and transportation.

To view the complete plan, click here.