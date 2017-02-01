Beautiful You: Dress For Your Body Type

Dara Romero from Hopeless Cause Atelier joined New Mexico Living to inspire us to look better, by dressing to our individual body type.

The first thing everyone has to do is identify their own body type, so look in the mirror. It can be a difficult task, but if you look at your body, without judging, it’s easier to dress to that type. Once you are familiar with your body type, you can dress to “trick the eye”.

One example Dara mentioned to trick the eye is wear tall boots. If you are wanting to create length, try tall boots and be aware of the cut, of your pants.

If you need fashion help, you can contact Dara or download the Nifty Fashion App, which will help you decide what clothing will work best with your measurements.

