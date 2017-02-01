Around Town: Yelp Helps Nonprofits

Our around town expert, Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to highlight some of the nonprofits located in Albuquerque’s South Valley.

There are quite a few large nonprofit organizations in the Duke City, that many of us are familiar with and then there are some smaller organizations, who don’t get as much attention. Howie’s top picks for smaller nonprofits who deserve some recognition are: PB&J, Mandy’s Farm and La Plazita. All of them work to help families in our community.

Also happening this weekend with Yelp, is a traveling pop-up market. This Friday, from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon, head to the Sanitary Tortilla Factory, downtown, they will host the Pop Society Traveling Market. There will be food and entertainment and vendors, popping up, for one afternoon only.

