Angel Fire Resort gears up for annual shovel race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Competitors of all ages are beginning to wax their shovels to get ready for a fun race.

It all began as a fun contest in the 1970s when lift operators would ride their shovels down the mountain at the end of their shift and now it has evolved into the 38th Annual Angel Fire Resort World Championship Shovel Races.

Racers from all over the country will be competing by sitting on the scoop of a standard aluminum snow shovel. The handle pointed downhill and then gravity takes a hold once hands and feet are lifted, possibly reaching top speeds of 70 miles-per-hour.

Shovelmeister, John Strader, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the upcoming race.

Each rider is allowed two shots to clock their fasted time. Practice sessions will begin on Friday, February 3 and the competition will be held Saturday, February 4.

This year, everyone has been invited to compete for the racing title.

For more information or to register, visit their website.