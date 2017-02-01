Albuquerque beauty supply shop owners sick of thieves breaking in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As if getting their shop broken into three times in the last two years wasn’t bad enough, a husband and wife team that own State Beauty Supply on Wyoming said they’ve found all their stolen goods for sale online.

“They’re mostly going for clippers, appliances, curling irons, flat irons,” said Stan Davis who owns the beauty supply store. In video surveillance, two thieves are seen breaking down the couples door to their business, then running inside, using the store’s baskets to load up on product from the store.

“Three times we’ve had people break through the front window and come in and steal different gift packs,” said Davis.

The Davis family isn’t alone. The woman who owns the other State Beauty Supply stores both Downtown and on Coors said her two stores have been hit twice each.

After the most recent burglary at her Coors location, she said the thieves got away with $15,000 in goods.

“I want all the businesses to not have to worry about people breaking into it,” said Davis.

To his surprise, he got a call the day after his burglary from the owner of another State Beauty Supply location.

“He said one of his customer’s daughters had seen a lot of the merchandise on something on Facebook,” said Davis.

He said his stolen products were posted by a woman on the Facebook page, “505 flea market and events.”

“Every single thing that they stole from here was displayed in somebody’s bathroom,” said Davis.

He saved all the pictures to hand over to police, saying the pictures were posted the same night they were stolen from his store. And now, he wants police to nab the woman he believes is selling his stuff.

“They just have a total disregard for property and the theft,” said Davis.

A spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department said they do look on websites like Craigslist and even in pawn shops for stolen goods, but they said it’s often hard to prove where the products came from.