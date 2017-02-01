Air Force base: 1 killed, 1 injured in New Mexico training accident

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 314th Fighter Squadron taxis toward its new home in the hangars at Holloman Air Force base, N.M., June 16, 2015. The 308th Fighter Squadron and their F-16s have moved their base of operations to Holloman as a tenant unit, along with other squadrons from the 54th Fighter Group. The 54th Fighter Group will be activating the 314th Fighter Squadron with the 12 F-16s that has been transferred to Holloman. In March of 2014, the 54th Fighter Group was activated at Holloman, The 314th FS is the second squadron to transfer from Luke. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chase Cannon / Released)

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) – Officials at Holloman Air Force Base say one person was killed and another injured in a training accident on a military range in southern New Mexico.

Base officials say in a statement that the Tuesday night accident involved members of a ground-control party struck as two F-16 jets used unspecified air-to-ground munitions at a range that’s part of the White Sands Missile Range complex near Holloman.

The statement says the injured person was released from a hospital after treatment for specified injuries.

Identities were not immediately released, and officials say the incident is under investigation.

The statement says the two F-16s are based at Holloman but belong to a group that is part of a wing headquartered at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.