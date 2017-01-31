Work officially begins on new Albuquerque baseball complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new baseball complex in Albuquerque is a big step closer to reality. The official groundbreaking was held Tuesday for the new facility on Albuquerque’s Westside.

It will be located on Arroyo Vista and 118th next to Albuquerque Public Schools’ new football stadium.

The first phase will include five full sized baseball fields. The second phase will add a dozen softball and little league fields with concession stands, locker rooms and bleachers. It will all cover 82 acres.

The project is expected to cost about $18 million.

The mayor says this project was key in Albuquerque being selected as the host city for the 2019 National Senior Games.

Funding for the project comes through revenue bonds.