UN resumes airdrops to besieged Syrian city

By Published:
FILE - This undated file image released by UNESCO shows the site of the ancient city of Palmyra in Syria. A satellite image on Aug. 31, 2015 shows that the main building of the ancient Temple of Bel in Palmyra has been destroyed, a United Nations agency said. Experts, conservators and local residents are scrambling to document Syria's millennia-long cultural heritage that has been damaged by the country's war since 2011, by battles against the Islamic State group and by its intentional destruction. (Ron Van Oers/UNESCO via AP, File)
FILE - This undated file image released by UNESCO shows the site of the ancient city of Palmyra in Syria. A satellite image on Aug. 31, 2015 shows that the main building of the ancient Temple of Bel in Palmyra has been destroyed, a United Nations agency said. Experts, conservators and local residents are scrambling to document Syria's millennia-long cultural heritage that has been damaged by the country's war since 2011, by battles against the Islamic State group and by its intentional destruction. (Ron Van Oers/UNESCO via AP, File)

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Food Program says it has resumed food airdrops to the besieged Syrian city of Deir al-Zour.

The U.N. agency said Tuesday it was using a new drop zone after Islamic State group militants took control of the primary zone two weeks ago.

The extremist group laid siege Deir al-Zour in 2015, trapping Syrian government forces, loyal militias and tens of thousands of civilians.

The siege monitoring group Siege Watch estimates 80,000 people are trapped inside.

Islamic State militants renewed their assault on the city earlier this month, cutting off the airport from the city.