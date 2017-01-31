Tuesdays Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Trump expected to announce Supreme Court justice pick

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. President Donald Trump is expected to make a big announcement Tuesday. The president is expected to name his nominee for Supreme Court justice Tuesday night in a primetime speech. This comes as people continue to protest the president’s travel and refugee ban. A new acting Attorney General is in place this morning hours after the President fired Sally Yates for ordering justice department lawyers to stop defending, the president’s executive order. The President’s AG nominee, Jeff Sessions, is expected to be confirmed by a senate committee Tuesday along with several other cabinet nominees.

2. A woman kidnapped in Nevada is safe after authorities tracked her down in New Mexico. They say someone called 911 Monday morning after seeing 28-year-old Jane Priebe being forced into a van in Las Vegas, Nevada in broad daylight. She was eventually found in Española. Police also took 31-year-old Jack Morgan into custody. He’s considered a person of interest. Police say they don’t know if the kidnapping was random or planned.

3. A cold start with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky. High pressure sliding overhead will keep the storm track well to the north… giving New Mexico another day of dry, quiet and sunny conditions.

4. Drivers heading to work or school may notice some changes to a downtown Albuquerque intersection. The city has put this new warning sign at Lead and 10th. People KRQE News 13 spoke with in the area say a lot of drivers carelessly fly through the intersection believing cars on 10th also have stop signs but they don’t. In October the city got rid of the stop light at 8th and Lead turning it into a four-way stop.

5. If you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift the BioPark may have the answer. For $20 you can name a leaf cutter ant or a Madagascar hissing cockroach after the love bug in your life.

