Talking Tech: Computer Science Education In Schools

Our Talking Tech Expert, Nyika Allen from the New Mexico Tech Council joined New Mexico Living to explain the state of computer science in education. In today’s economy, computer science drives innovation yet it remains marginalized throughout K-12 education and data shows that tech is important for our kids.

STEM jobs are the jobs of the future, but there is a discrepancy in being able to obtain a Computer Science degree and the value of that degree. And New Mexico ranks extremely low in this field of study. The nation and New Mexico are working to make changes with the help of companies like code.org, who are working to expand access to Computer Science degrees.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living