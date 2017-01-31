Residents in northwest Albuquerque fed up with deep cracks in the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A very bumpy ride on a busy stretch of Albuquerque road has people upset. The city said it didn’t know about the cracks until now.

One by one, cars continue to drive over dozens of deep cracks on Irving Boulevard, just west of Universe Boulevard. People who live in the neighborhood near Irving said it’s been a problem for years.

“I notice them for awhile now. Every time I drive over them, they seem to make the car, like, jump,” said Luis Valdez.

“Throughout the four years living here we’ve always had to try to avoid that street,” said Felicia Romero.

A driver even took a cell phone video to capture the problem and then posted it to the city’s 311 website. A spokesperson for the city tells KRQE News 13 they had no idea this was even an issue for the last few years.

“We just received a 311 call and were alerted to the fact that there was a complaint on Irving, west of Universe,” said Keith Reed, Department of Municipal Development.

Neighbors said the cracks have gotten worse over the years, and now they want to see some work done on Irving — and they want it fast.

“They should fill the cracks because they have fixed the roads around the neighborhood and stuff, but those cracks seem to always stay there,” said Valdez.

However, the Municipal Development Department said residents will have to wait until at least the spring or summer before they see a fix.

“With crack sealing, it’s very weather dependent, so in cold weather the material doesn’t set up as well,” said Reed.

The city said when crews do get to this stretch of Irving Boulevard, they’ll just be filling the cracks and won’t be re-doing the road.

The problem is so bad, you can see all the cracks clearly on Google Earth.