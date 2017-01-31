Proposed gun law sparks debate in Santa Fe

hand gun

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The gun debate drew people on both sides of the issue to the Roundhouse Tuesday.

Senate Bill 48 is being heard Tuesday afternoon. It would require background checks for private gun sales, whether it’s for buying, selling, trading or loaning firearms.

Under the bill, the seller and the buyer would have to go through a licensed dealer who would run the background check for a fee.

“No, it’s not just about money, it’s about everything else. When you get a concealed carry license, you have to have a background investigation anyway, so why do you have to keep having them over and over and over again,” said Ron Karcher, who opposes the bill.

A House bill on the issue goes to committee on Saturday.

