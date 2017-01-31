Police: Man recently released from jail steals bait car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When Albuquerque police set out a bait car, they never know who is going to bite. Last week, they caught someone who has been in the news before, and for something a lot more serious than car theft.

According to a criminal complaint, 21-year-old Daryl Martinez broke into a pickup truck that the Albuquerque Police Department had set out as bait last Thursday.

Martinez has a long history with police, but this time he didn’t know police were watching.

“We have some major felony charges on people, then all of a sudden they’re back out after two, three, four, five days,” Officer Simon Drobik said.

Martinez is the perfect example. He was arrested two weeks ago after police say he shot at his girlfriend who was trying to leave the apartment with her 15-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter. He was out of jail within five days.

Three years ago, Martinez was also accused of murdering someone over a $1 drug debt, but a jury found him not guilty.

“For officers out in the field it’s very disappointing to see the same guy arrested over and over,” Officer Drobik said. “A lot of these guys are property crime offenders but often turn into violent crime offenders.”

Police have dash-cam video have set up in their bait cars. The video showed Martinez drive across town, sometimes talking on his cell phone. At one point, he even stopped at a friend’s house, but he never made it to his destination because police were tracking him the entire time.

Police were able to arrest Martinez without incident.

Martinez is still behind bars. This time, the judge is not letting him out on bond.