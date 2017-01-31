On The Shelf: Being An Author

Author Charles M., joined New Mexico Living to talk about his experiences as an author.

When talking about how he became an author, Charles said, “I have always had a story I wanted to tell.” Once he hit his thirties and began contemplating life and that was when he seriously start writing his novels.

‘The Jungle Within,’ his debut book, explores the spiritual journeys of a husband and wife after a serious car accident.

His next three books will all be released in 2017 and his current novel can be found on Amazon, at local bookstores and his website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living