New Mexico senator opposes President Trump’s State pick

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Sen. Tom Udall from New Mexico is showing his opposition to President Trump’s nomination for Secretary of State.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Sen. Udall said President Trump’s action of firing the acting head of the Department of Justice shows his choices are uncertain.

He said Sally Yates was upholding the Constitution and did the right thing. Sen. Udall said that decision in his mind affects the choice for Secretary of State.

“He fired her. These kinds of actions are disturbing. They are un-American acts and they are the most urgent reason I rise today to say that I cannot support confirming Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.”

He said Trump’s order fuels anti-American rage around the world.