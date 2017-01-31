Nevada kidnapping victim found in New Mexico

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The victim of a Nevada kidnapping case is safe after being found in New Mexico.

It all started Monday morning at an apartment complex in Las Vegas. According to police, witnesses say they saw 28-year-old Jane Priebe being forcibly taken in a white van. Moments later police were on the lookout for 31-year-old Jack Morgan.

Agencies in the southwest were also notified including officers here in New Mexico.

It all came to an end after authorities in Española spotted the van late Monday night. Inside they say they found Priebe unharmed along with her alleged kidnapper.

Morgan remains in police custody in Española. As for a motive, detectives say they don’t know if the kidnapping was a random act or if it was planned.