High pressure will continue to sag south of New Mexico over the next day or so. It will lead to more sunshine and a westerly flow across the state. More sunshine is on the way to wrap up the work week as a storm system curls too far to our north to bring any rain or snow. Winds could crank up a little bit over the weekend but nothing particularly strong. Our next chance of a storm looks like the beginning of next week.

Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast