Man sentenced to prison in Albuquerque shooting death case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooter who gunned down a man who was sitting in his car outside of a Village Inn will serve 23 years in prison.

In court Tuesday, Brian Spinden apologized. Police said Spinden gunned down Danny Nieto in August 2015 near Coors and Iliff.

“I do apologize to each and everyone of them. I was dumb on drugs. That’s all it basically comes down to — the drug matter. He shouldn’t have died that night,” Spinden said.

He pleaded guilty to several charges, including second-degree murder in 2016.

