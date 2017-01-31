Local high school theater department to perform ‘The Oresteia’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a theater department known for producing at least eight main stage shows a year.

Albuquerque High School Theater Department, one of the most prolific high-school theater programs in the country, is set to premiere ‘The Oresteia’.

Actors, Mac McNamara and Raquel De La Huerga, joined KRQE This Morning to talk about their upcoming production.

The Oresteia follows the story of Agamemnon and his homecoming in Argos after a successful victory in the Trojan War. However, his wife, Clytemnestra, has already planned his death far in advance as revenge for Agamemnon’s earlier sacrifice of their daughter, Iphigenia.

The play will run from February 8 through 11 at the Albuquerque High School Performing Arts Auditorium. Ticket prices start at $5 and $3 for students.

For more information, visit their website.