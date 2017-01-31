Lobos forward Tim Williams out with foot injury

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos will have to compete for the Mountain West crown without star forward Tim Williams.

He is out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his left foot. It’s the latest in a string of injuries that have hit the Lobos program.

Head coach Craig Neal revealed the news about Williams Tuesday morning in a statement.

“It’s with my great regret that I have to announce that Tim Williams is going to miss a substantial amount of time. We don’t know how long he will be out, but he has a stress reaction in his left foot. The most critical thing is that we take care of Tim. He has been a big part of our program and our biggest concern is that he gets healthy.”

So far this season Williams has averaged over 17 points and 7 rebounds per game. The Lobos are at UNLV Wednesday.

The game has a 9 p.m. start time and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.