Lobo women’s center Jaisa Nunn out for the season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team will have to finish the season without Jaisa Nunn. The Lobo center suffered a torn ACL in a blowout victory over Northern New Mexico last Sunday.

The gasp from Lobo fans told the story of how severe those in attendance believed the injury to be. An MRI on Monday confirmed the tear that has ended Nunn’s season and will require surgery. The game was an out of conference contest against an NAIA team that was over matched.

When KRQE Sports asked Lobos coach Mike Bradbury if he wish he had kept Nunn out of the game, his replay was no.

“Those things are going to happen,” said Bradbury. “I mean everybody who got hurt. Emily hurt hers in a warm up drill. Erica Moore tore up her achilles in a warm up drill. When it’s time to happen, they happen.”

Nunn averaged over 10 points and 7 rebounds for the Lobos this season. The Lobos host UNLV Wednesday night. The game at WisePies Arena AKA The Pit has a 7 p.m. start time.