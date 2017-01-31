Lobo women’s center Jaisa Nunn out for the season

van-tate By Published:
nunn_jaisa_93

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team will have to finish the season without Jaisa Nunn. The Lobo center suffered a torn ACL in a blowout victory over Northern New Mexico last Sunday.

The gasp from Lobo fans told the story of how severe those in attendance believed the injury to be. An MRI on Monday confirmed the tear that has ended Nunn’s season and will require surgery. The game was an out of conference contest against an NAIA team that was over matched.

When KRQE Sports asked Lobos coach Mike Bradbury if he wish he had kept Nunn out of the game, his replay was no.

“Those things are going to happen,” said Bradbury. “I mean everybody who got hurt. Emily hurt hers in a warm up drill. Erica Moore tore up her achilles in a warm up drill. When it’s time to happen, they happen.”

Nunn averaged over 10 points and 7 rebounds for the Lobos this season. The Lobos host UNLV Wednesday night. The game at WisePies Arena AKA The Pit has a 7 p.m. start time.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s