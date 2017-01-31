Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A cold start with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky. High pressure sliding overhead will keep the storm track well to the north… giving New Mexico another day of dry, quiet and sunny conditions. Expect high temperatures to climb near to just above where they topped out Monday – widespread 50s, 60s and 70s expected across the state.

WEDNESDAY: Another sunny and mild day with temperatures above average statewide. No significant rain or snow expected.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A weak front will slip in over the Eastern Plains… cooling temperatures back down to seasonal averages (but still comfortable in the 50s and 60s). Expect a mostly sunny sky to blanket the area with breezy to windy conditions returning to areas along and east of the Central Mountains.