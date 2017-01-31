John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

The quiet weather will continue across the state today. Enjoy plenty of sunshine, light winds, and afternoon highs about 10° – 15° above average. A ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather through at least the end of the week, keeping our weather quiet and warm.

A storm system will pass north of the state through Colorado over the weekend. Don’t expect any significant snow in New Mexico, as most of the action goes well to the north. Northern and eastern New Mexico will see increased wind this weekend as the storm passes by.