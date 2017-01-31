Helping Hands: ‘Day Of Dance’ At Lovelace Health

Sheri Milone, CEO at Lovelace Women’s Hospital and Patti Smith, Owner of CSP Dance Studios, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to Day of Dance happening this weekend.

Day of Dance is a free and fun event, created to remind you to take care of your heart. The Dance-Off is an entertaining way to prove everyone, even local celebrities, need to take care of themselves. To assist those in the Dance-Off Patti’s studio CSP Dance Studio, teaches and prepares them for the big day.

Day of Dance is Saturday, February 4, the at the Embassy Suites from 11 in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon, with the Duke City Dance-Off starting at 1 p.m.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living