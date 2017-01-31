Farmington police seek help finding multiple suspected thieves

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police are hoping someone can help them find a motorcycle thief. farmington-getaway-car

Surveillance video captured the getaway car a week and a half ago as it left Sun Country Sports.

The crooks took a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle. It’s green, black and white.

If you recognize the car, call San Juan County Crime Stoppers.

Farmington police are also searching for a woman and two men accused of breaking into a car and stealing credit cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Police Department.

