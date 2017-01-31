Fans flock to Houston for Super Bowl LI



HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) – More football fans are in Houston this morning as the countdown to Super Bowl 51 continues.

Day one is in the books and as day two begins fans continue to flock to Houston. The excitement surrounding the week’s events has people coming whether they are football fans or not.

The Space City is opening its doors to welcome people from all over. Whether they’ve traveled from nearby, out of state, or even from another country, it’s a week centered around football, but bringing together all walks of life.

