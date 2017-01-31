Family: Mother of Albuquerque teen killed in crash has also died

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Almost two weeks after 14-year-old Shaylee Boling was killed by a pair of suspected car thieves, KRQE News 13 has learned her mother, who was in critical condition, died Tuesday afternoon.

Immediate family and UNM Hospital have confirmed Shaylee’s mom, Shuanna Arredondo-Boling, died Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, one of the suspects is still on the run.

Police don’t think 24-year-old Paul Garcia is still in Albuquerque, but said Tuesday he could be in New Mexico.

Albuquerque Police said he was the passenger in the stolen van that crashed into Shaylee Boling, her mother and 3-year-old brother in the Heights nearly two weeks ago as the couple tried to lose police.

Shaylee, a Sandia High School freshman, was killed. KRQE News 13 is told that her mother, Shaunna Arredondo-Boling, died Tuesday afternoon. Family tells KRQE News 13 she suffered a stroke Monday night and was on life support Tuesday.

Less than two weeks ago, police arrested the alleged driver, 21-year-old Elexus Groves.

Groves and Garcia are facing the same charges for the crash, including first degree murder. Now, they need to catch Garcia.

“Enough of this already, we’re spending too many resources on him. He needs to man up and come forward,” Officer Simon Drobik said Tuesday.

Police also had a message for anyone helping Garcia while he’s hiding out, reminding them it’s a felony and they’re also looking at time behind bars.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They also said U.S. Marshals are assisting them with the investigation.

Crime Stoppers is still offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to Garcia’s arrest.