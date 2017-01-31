Explora demonstrates Cool Science

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Science isn’t always the most popular subject, but there’s one museum trying to change that.

Explora, a museum described as part science center and part kids museum, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to demonstrate a fun science experiment themed Cool Science.

Explora’s Education Services Director, Allison Brody, demonstrated surprising results of several experiments that can all be explained by mathematics hidden “behind the scenes.”

A short ramp make of PVC pipes serves as the track for three small cars, one with square wheels; one with round wheels; and one with triangular wheels.

Explora and the Central New Mexico STEM-H Education Hub is striving to bring this hidden math to life through collaborations, event and resources for families.

For more information, visit their website.