Crews begin construction on La Cueva High School special needs wing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews kicked off construction at La Cueva High School on a special needs support wing.

The new facility will include nine classrooms designed for special-needs learning, as well as specialty areas for sensory learning, outdoor learning, and occupational and physical therapy.

Albuquerque Public Schools says the goal is to create a more inclusive learning environment by offering spaces that are better suited to the students.

The project also includes renovations to the athletic facilities, including a new weight room and upgraded locker rooms.