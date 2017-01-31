Court documents claim Albuquerque officer’s murder could have been avoided

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In new court documents, the lawyer for accused cop killer Davon Lymon alleges that Albuquerque Police Department Officer Daniel Webster’s murder could have been avoided if authorities hadn’t let Lymon go on two occasions.

Video shows Lymon bolting from police following a traffic stop in September 2015 after police said he tried to reach into his pockets for something and then dropped a loaded gun magazine as he got away.

That was five weeks before he ambushed and killed Officer Dan Webster after he pulled him over on a suspected stolen motorcycle, according to police. As a felon, he faced hard time if police found a gun on him.

Lymon is now awaiting sentencing for federal gun and drug charges, and faces more than 20 years.

In arguing for a lesser sentence, his defense points out that undercover ATF agents and police officers had bought heroin and then a gun off Lymon in the weeks before the Webster murder, but “inexplicably Mr. Lymon was left on the street, fueled by his demons and high concentrations of various street drugs.”

The court filing goes on to say that Lymon is psychotic, and was using hundreds of dollars of heroin, meth and cocaine everyday.

Lymon is still awaiting trial for officer Webster’s murder.