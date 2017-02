ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are looking are looking for a man they say has been using the identity of his wife’s uncle to buy expensive items.

Police said Shawn Torrez has been using the ID’s of his wife’s uncle to buy items from local stores and open accounts at banks.

Police said he has forged checks for $2,800.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department.