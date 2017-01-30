Wildlife Center seeks donations to repair animal enclosures

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Wildlife Center that has saved and rehabbed countless animals needs your help.

The center in Española has set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise money fix its enclosures. The facility has rehabbed birds, bobcats, bears and much more. Now they’re looking for a little help making a better home and better enclosures for their ambassador animals.

“We have permanent residents animals, like Sienna — you can see she’s missing her left eye, injured in the wild when hit by a car, and how, eye damaged, obviously unable to care for herself in the wild,” said Wildlife Center Executive Director Melissa H. Moore. “A lot of the animals have similar sorts of stories — permanent residents her for educational purposes, work with children, guests who come to the site.”

The goal is to repair their enclosures, make better perches and enrichment activities for the animals.

The center helps about 800 animals a year. The center is hoping to raise about $7,500 at the very least. They rely entirely on donations and grants.

