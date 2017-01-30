Video: Officers pull suspected car thief out from hiding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the manhunt for a suspected car thief who tried to run and hide from Albuquerque police.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Albuquerque police searched for Donald Candelaria, a man with a history of arrests for stolen cars.

This time, the Albuquerque Police Department said Candelaria targeted a mother who had parked her SUV at the Alamosa Community Center near Coors and Bridge Boulevard SW.

Surveillance video shows a white SUV pull up next to the victim’s SUV. Then, someone gets out and messes with the victim’s door until it opens.

The suspect gets away in the stolen SUV and an accomplice in the other SUV follows close behind.

However, the stolen car was equipped with a tracking system that led police straight to the suspect, just two miles away at a mobile home park.

Candelaria ran, but police surrounded the place and searched for him with the help of K9s.

When a K9 caught Candelaria, officers heard him before they could see him because of where he was hiding.

Eventually, Candelari’s arms popped out from underneath a trailer. Officers grabbed hold, pulling him out despite the tight squeeze.

Online records show that the car theft charge, along with priors on his record, were dismissed by the prosecutor. That means Candelaria was released from jail, and police had another run-in with him just last week for breaking and entering at a northeast Albuquerque home.