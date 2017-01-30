Udall gathers at Supreme Court to protest Trump travel ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Tom Udall joined Democrats in Washington, D.C. on Monday night outside the U.S. Supreme Court, denouncing President Trump’s temporary travel ban.

Democrats came to sound off against President Trump’s new temporary travel ban from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

“Behind me is equal justice under law. These refugees have not gotten that. We’re fighting for that,” said Sen. Tom Udall in video provided by his office to KRQE News 13.

“That’s why we’re here tonight,” he added.

In a statement earlier Monday, Udall also said the Senate should not move forward with the nomination of Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson until he gives his views on the travel ban.

“The Senate should not move forward with Mr. Tillerson’s nomination – to be the top representative of the United States’ interests abroad – until he can answer whether he supports this incredibly destructive and backwards policy, and its negative impacts on our world standing,” part of the statement said.

Meantime, President Trump is defending his decision.

“Yesterday we had a very good day in terms of homeland security,” President Trump said from the White House.

Protesters have staged demonstrations at airports where immigrants were detained across the country. Protesters also marched at the Albuquerque Sunport.

The Trump administration has said the travel ban is not a “Muslim ban.” Supporters of the heightened measures noted the areas included were previously identified as “countries of concern” under the Obama administration.

“Our task in this new administration is to prevent what happened in parts of France and Belgium and Germany from happening in the United States,” said Stephen Miller, senior adviser to President Trump, in a Fox News interview.

President Trump is expected to nominate his pick for the U.S. Supreme Court vacant seat Tuesday evening.