Truck crashes into Albuquerque business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An oil change took a scary turn when a truck went plowing through an Albuquerque Valvoline.

It happened Monday afternoon at the location on Coors Boulevard and Montano Road. The Albuquerque Police Department said two vehicles crashed, causing the truck to go right into the business, nearly hitting an employee.

“If I wouldn’t have looked up probably would have got hit, so can’t really say much else, just not a typical day at work,” mechanic Darren Montoya said.

APD is still looking into what caused the vehicles to crash.

