Teacher accused of child abuse to stay out of jail while waiting for trial

Julian Viescas
Julian Viescas is accused of shaking a blind, wheelchair bound student at an Albuquerque High School.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former teacher accused of abusing a special needs student will remain out of jail while awaiting trial.

Investigators say back in 2014, Rio Grande High School special education teacher Julian Viescas grabbed a 14-year-old student and shook her by the face. It allegedly happened after that student, who is blind and in a wheelchair, scratched him.

Viescas has been charged with child abuse.

In court Monday, the judge released him on his own recognizance. Under conditions of release, Viescas is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

 

