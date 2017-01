ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected drunk driver gave a family quite the scare early Monday morning. He plowed right into the corner of their house causing significant damage.

The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Willie Chance.

Witnesses say after crashing, he tried to get his truck unstuck.

Chance was arrested for DWI and reckless driving.

Fortunately no one was in the room he hit and no one was hurt.